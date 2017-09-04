Pro-Azerbaijani group created in PACE

As we have already informed, a sitting of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) took place in Paris, during which a decision was made to confirm the creation of a new free democrats group rejected by the June session.

Let us remind, that in June, the Bureau rejected the creation of a pro-Azerbaijani group, arguing that on June 1, the group members still had membership in other groups, in addition, the initiators were blamed that the charter of the group was copied from the liberal charter.

Arpine Hovhannisyan, Chair of the Armenian Delegation to PACE, told Aravot.am, that those shortcomings have been eliminated, so the Bureau has confirmed the creation of the group. The group will be created by September, which means that they will not have funding for 2018. And if there is no financing, they will not be able to take seats in different committees in 2018. This group could not fail being formed, as the regulation requires twenty people out of six different delegations to express their will. The Bureau only accepts the decision made by twenty members”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN