5 things you can do to welcome refugees

Amnesty International presents the list of 5 things one can do to welcome the refugees.

1 Take action: Add your voice to Amnesty’s online actions supporting refugees.

All countries should do their bit to protect refugees, but in reality many countries

– including the richest – do very little. Some even do dirty deals with unsafe

countries like Turkey, paying them to “protect” refugees but leaving many people

in harm’s way. Through our global I Welcome campaign, Amnesty is pushing for

all countries – especially the wealthiest – to welcome refugees through a range of

different solutions.

2 Donate good quality things: Many amazing organisations working with refugees

depend on generous donations, including quality second-hand clothing, toys and

furniture. Search online for local projects that need donations. You could also

encourage friends, family and neighbours to contribute – particularly before and

after birthdays and seasonal/religious celebrations, or when people move house

and might be getting rid of unwanted gifts and items.

3 Offer a safe place: If you have a spare room, or you’re a landlord with a place to

let, look online for organisations that match emergency, temporary or permanent

homes with asylum-seekers and refugees. You might be able to register your

interest in housing a refugee with your local municipality. Some people offer their

homes and properties to organisations that arrange respite breaks for refugees,

giving them a much-needed space to recharge, socialise or take part in workshops

and activities.

4 Volunteer: Organisations working with refugees often need volunteers to help

as befrienders, language teachers, career or legal advisers and more. Volunteering

can be a great way to get to know newcomers in your area and help them integrate.

5 Join or start a group: If you know others who are keen to welcome refugees,

consider starting a welcome group together. If you’re already part of a local network

or club, you could decide to start focusing on supporting refugees. There might

already be refugee organisations or welcome groups in your area that you could join

forces with, combining your skills to take action that’s locally relevant – whether

it’s fundraising, organising awareness-raising events, or forming a community

sponsorship group to welcome refugees in your area/country.