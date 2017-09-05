5 things you can do to welcome refugees

Amnesty International presents the list of 5 things one can do to welcome the refugees.
1 Take action: Add your voice to Amnesty’s online actions supporting refugees.
All countries should do their bit to protect refugees, but in reality many countries
– including the richest – do very little. Some even do dirty deals with unsafe
countries like Turkey, paying them to “protect” refugees but leaving many people
in harm’s way. Through our global I Welcome campaign, Amnesty is pushing for
all countries – especially the wealthiest – to welcome refugees through a range of
different solutions.
2 Donate good quality things: Many amazing organisations working with refugees
depend on generous donations, including quality second-hand clothing, toys and
furniture. Search online for local projects that need donations. You could also
encourage friends, family and neighbours to contribute – particularly before and
after birthdays and seasonal/religious celebrations, or when people move house
and might be getting rid of unwanted gifts and items.
3 Offer a safe place: If you have a spare room, or you’re a landlord with a place to
let, look online for organisations that match emergency, temporary or permanent
homes with asylum-seekers and refugees. You might be able to register your
interest in housing a refugee with your local municipality. Some people offer their
homes and properties to organisations that arrange respite breaks for refugees,
giving them a much-needed space to recharge, socialise or take part in workshops
and activities.
4 Volunteer: Organisations working with refugees often need volunteers to help
as befrienders, language teachers, career or legal advisers and more. Volunteering
can be a great way to get to know newcomers in your area and help them integrate.
5 Join or start a group: If you know others who are keen to welcome refugees,
consider starting a welcome group together. If you’re already part of a local network
or club, you could decide to start focusing on supporting refugees. There might
already be refugee organisations or welcome groups in your area that you could join
forces with, combining your skills to take action that’s locally relevant – whether
it’s fundraising, organising awareness-raising events, or forming a community
sponsorship group to welcome refugees in your area/country.