Cross-border fight against crime strengthened by visit of Ukrainian police to INTERPOL

The Ukrainian police’s capacity to fight cross-border crime was strengthened during a study trip to the INTERPOL Headquarters in the French city of Lyon between 29 and 31 August. Organised with the support of the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM), it forms part of the Mission’s efforts to assist Ukrainian police in dealing with cross-border crimes.

The EUAM supports the implementation of INTERPOL’s ‘FIND’ technology, which enables frontline law enforcement agencies (border guards, immigration) to run checks against INTERPOL’s database of stolen and lost travel documents and receive an instant response.

During the trip, the guests from the National Police of Ukraine were given advice on best practices in terms of operating systems and networks as well as maintaining databases, including backup and restore functions and information security policies. Participants also got acquainted with the activities and functioning of the operations room of INTERPOL’s Command and Coordination Centre and National Central Bureau Coordination Desk for Europe.

According to a press release by the EUAM, the trip also helped strengthen professional relationships, thereby strengthening the capacity of the National Police of Ukraine to investigate and pursue criminals across borders.