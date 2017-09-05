EU project summarises results of its assistance in preserving peatlands in Belarus

The economic benefits of using peatland biomass for energy purposes and the results of monitoring the biodiversity status of animals and plant communities in Belarus were discussed at a recent training seminar organised by the EU-supported Clima East project.

As the project is coming to an end, the event’s agenda focused on the results of work done to ensure conservation and sustainable use of wetlands in Belarus, finding methods of solving problems.

“Some of the results obtained during the project implementation are a new experience for us,” said Mikhail Nikiforov from the Belarusian Science Academy. “Many approaches and scientific ideas were used for the first time.”

According to a Clima East press release, participants of the seminar inspected the project’s pilot territories and visited the alternative energy station. They also reviewed the work of equipment used to harvest peatland biomass.

The Clima East pilot project in Belarus aims to address the most critical problems of the country’s peatland conservation and management, seeking to demonstrate innovative approaches to ecosystem-based climate mitigation and adaptation in peatlands.

The Clima East project supports climate change mitigation and adaptation in the Eastern Partnership countries and Russia. More specifically, it aims to foster improved climate change policies, strategies and market mechanisms and bring them more in line with the EU acquis in the partner countries, by supporting regional cooperation and improving access to information regarding EU climate change policies and the acquis.