Artsakh army enriches arsenal after April war – official

Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Artsakh) military had a serious progress after the April war, acquiring a considerable quantity of new weapons to enrich its arsenal, a colonel of the Defense Army, Artur Arustamyan, said Monday, commenting on their achievements over the period.

“The military industries have developed thanks to monetary allocations by both the Government and the president of the Artsakh,” he said, refraining from further comments to name specific products.

Asked whether they purchased any of the supplies, the colonel said the entire weaponry was produced domestically. But he did not elaborate on the type or quantity of weapons.