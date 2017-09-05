Refusal of NATO exercises for ensuring new Association Agreement with EU?

“It is less likely that Azerbaijan’s unexpected participation is the reason for the sudden decision not to participate in military exercises”, Martha Ayvazyan, an expert in the Armenian Centre for Democracy, Security and Development, former head of the NATO Department of the RA Foreign Ministry said this in response to the question of Aravot.am, whether what the reason is that Armenia suddenly decided not to participate in NATO exercises: pressure from the Russian side, or that it was suddenly clear that Azerbaijan would also take part in the exercises?

It should be reminded that at the last moment Armenia decided not to participate in the multinational exercises of Agile Spirit 2017 in Georgia from September 3 to 11.

Let us remind, that a few days ago, when the information was spread about the exercises, the name of Azerbaijan was not mentioned in the list of participating countries, rather it was noted that representatives from the USA, Georgia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia and Ukraine will take part in the exercises.

According to Marta Ayvazyan, it is more likely that the Armenian side decided not to take part in the exercises under Russian pressure: “Although I do not exclude that this decision was made without any intervention from the Russian side, and the Armenian authorities believe this step to ensure a smooth path to the signing of the new Association Agreement with the EU”.

In response to our question, whether what Armenia might gain or lose, not participating in Agile Spirit 2017 multinational exercises, Ms Ayvazyan said, “Regardless of the reason for the decision not to participate in the exercises, even if we suppose that by this tactical step the Armenian authorities are trying to solve any other, more principled and long-term issue, with this decision, Armenia has once again showed its weakness in the international arena, its dependence on the relations of third countries and international relations with Russia”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN