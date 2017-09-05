‘No such recording… besides, 3 days passed the Fourth Day, and now everything is clear for everyone’, Norik Simonyan

Norik Simonyan, the son of the murdered counselor of the governor of Armavir, responds to his uncle Aram Simonyan’s “discoveries”, which the latter presents to the media.

Norik Simonyan considers his uncle’s claims nonsense, according to which he killed his father, and after which the body was thrown from the second floor: “That’s nonsense… a groundless statement… there are many evidences and facts, and about the rest I will talk soon”.

Referring to Aram Simonyan’s statement that there are many recordings that have been made by his brother, that there is also a recording of the dispute on the day of the incident, which Simonyan is going to publish on the 40th day of his brother’s death, Norik Simonyan said, “First of all, there is no such recording, and if there was, that would be better… besides, 3 days have passed the Fourth day, and everything has become clear for everyone”.

Let us remind that Manuk Simonyan’s brother insists he has evidence that his nephew Norik Simonyan has killed his brother, and his mother, Ruzanna Mkrtchyan has taken the responsibility of the murder. Aram Simonyan also claims that the murder was because of Norik Simonyan’s girlfriend.

On July 25, 2017, at about 23.30, Manuk Simonyan’s body, who was born in 1965, was found wrapped and tied in the area called “Dalarik’s gorge” which is 300 metres away on the right from the 3rd kilometre of Myasnikyan-Dalarik road.

According to a report released by the Investigative Committee, as a result of the criminal proceedings initiated on the case, it was revealed, that the victim’s wife was regularly subjected to violence by her husband. In the morning of July 22, 2017, there was another argument between the woman and her husband, after which the latter went to bed, the wife hit the sleeping husband with an ax, and as a result of severe body injuries the latter passed away. Then the woman phoned her son and asked him return home. The next day, around 4 a.m., the woman and her son carried the dead body by her husband’s car to a deserted area on the right side of the Myasnikyan-Dalarik highway in Armavir region, and hided it there.

By sufficient evidence obtained, the victim’s wife was charged under Article 104 part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. The investigator applied to the court, for the application of imprisonment of the women as a measure of restraint. A decision was also made to release the victim’s son from the arrest.

