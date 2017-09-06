The shoes of Armenian production have established a presence in Russian market: export orders worth 300 million AMD as a result of one exhibition

With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia, 8 shoes-producing companies jointly represent Armenia at «MosShoes-2017», taking place in Moscow from 5-8 September. As a result of the exhibition held in March, the Armenian companies received the export orders worth more than 300 million AMD.

“MosShoes”, the biggest exhibition of footwear and leather accessories in Russia and Eastern Europe, is conducted four times a year, engaging more than 10-12 thousand visitors, such as wholesale buyers, specialists and distributors. The DFA representatives assist the Armenian producers in finding partners and holding meetings with potential buyers and costumers during the exhibition.

“The Foundation represents Armenia and its competitive products at their best at various international platforms. It also creates all the necessary conditions enabling the attending companies to hold meetings with international buyers and suppliers. I am hopeful that Armenian companies will seize this opportunity to the maximum and will conclude new export contracts”, noted the event manager of the Marketing team of DFA Lusine Hovhannisyan.

The Armenian “Zenni”, “Babinni”, “K & K Shoes”, “Simar”, “Arma Leather” companies and Arsen Badikyan, Karen Tarverdyan, Tigran Simonyan independent entrepreneurs have received assistance to attend the 73rd “MosShoes” exhibition within the scope of the export promotion policy aimed at enhancing recognizability of the Armenian products. More than 500 leading shoes and leather accessories companies, including world famous brands, attend the “MosShoes 2017”.