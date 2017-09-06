Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:07 | September 6 2017
16:07 | September 6 2017

Bako Sahakyan partook at ceremony of opening ‘Sose’ kindergarten’s new building

Bako Sahakyan partook at ceremony of opening ‘Sose’ kindergarten’s new building

On 6 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the city of Stepanakert partook at the solemn ceremony of opening the new building of the “Sose” kindergarten.

In his speech President Sahakyan noted the important role of the “Sose” kindergartens network, founded by the efforts of our Diaspora compatriots, in the preschool facilities of Artsakh qualifying it a unique symbol of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

The President expressed gratitude to everybody who participated in the realization of this patriotic initiative, for sincere empathy shown to our people and readiness to support the homeland.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

СМИ обязаны цитировать материалы Aravot.am с гиперссылкой на конкретный материал цитирования. Гиперссылка должна быть размещена в первом абзаце текста.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook