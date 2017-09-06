Bako Sahakyan partook at ceremony of opening ‘Sose’ kindergarten’s new building

On 6 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the city of Stepanakert partook at the solemn ceremony of opening the new building of the “Sose” kindergarten.

In his speech President Sahakyan noted the important role of the “Sose” kindergartens network, founded by the efforts of our Diaspora compatriots, in the preschool facilities of Artsakh qualifying it a unique symbol of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

The President expressed gratitude to everybody who participated in the realization of this patriotic initiative, for sincere empathy shown to our people and readiness to support the homeland.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT