‘I don’t know where he took the knife from, he had no knife with him’, hostage about the incident

“I’m not saying he was sober that day, but he was not sober because he did not realize what he was doing. He was in a mental disorder, this is my explanation to it”, told M.T., who was taken hostage in one of the abandoned buildings in Erebuni several days ago.

Referring to the allegations, as if she had appeared with “evil purposes” in Gor Hakobyan’s life, who had taken her as hostage, and who was killed as a result of neutralization by the police, as if she is a dancer in one of the city’s nightclubs, and years ago was charged with drug addiction, our interlocutor responded: “The police has the results of the test I have taken, and I can prove that everything written is a lie. Yeah, four years ago, such a case happened, I was in a relationship with a wrong guy, who used drugs, and gave me to keep and give him back, and I was arrested for that, but the investigation revealed that it was not mine, and I do not use, and I was sentenced to imprisonment provisionally.

It was four years ago, after that I have had a boyfriend, a baby, I have lived my life, haven’t had anything to do with drugs, and neither Gor had. I knew him for two months, I can’t describe him, but that day he had gone mad, because he didn’t realize what he was doing, he hadn’t ever been such, I can’t say why he became violent that day. I hadn’t ever seen him using drugs, nor I has heard him to be connected with drugs. He wanted to enter university, he wasn’t such person”.

To our question, why he demanded for five citizens, and a lawyer, what he wanted to say, M.T. could not give an answer: “I don’t know because before that, he was just throwing bottles on people’s cars, and at that time a police car was passing, so a bottle hit the car, when the policemen approached, he grabbed me, I couldn’t understand what was going on with him. He hadn’t been such before. While he was throwing bottles, I was sitting at the bar, I don’t know where he took the knife from, he didn’t have a knife with him”.

Let us remind that M. T told us in a conversation with that Gor Hakobyan had become aggressive after the arrival of the police.

Gor Hakobyan had told M.T. that he had been deported from the US, also that he had been imprisoned, but he hadn’t told much details on that, only that he had been arrested with false accusation.

Let us remind you Gor Hakobyan took M.T. hostage in an abandoned building. He demanded 5 persons and a lawyer from the police, but after hour of negotiations police shot him. He died in ambulance on way to hospital.

