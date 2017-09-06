Hrach Galstyan, martyred in Talish, appears in dream asking to name his nephew Narek

The sister of 25-year-old Hrach Galstyan, the senior lieutenant martyred in Talish, had a son on the previous day, who was named Narek. The hero’s mother, Mrs. Anahit told Aravot.am, that they named her grandson Narek upon Hrach’s request, who had appeared in the dream of his sister-in-law. “My daughter had only just become pregnant, when Hrach appeared in my daughter-in-law’s dream, asking: whom are you holding? Is it Susanna’s son Narek? Within these months we were wondering if the baby will really be a boy. Two days ago our baby-boy was born and we named him Narek, upon my Hrach’s request. He is my daughter’s second child, they will be soon discharged from Akhuryan’s health care centre”, said Mrs. Anahit.

The hero’s mother has a dream: she wishes little Narek to look like his uncle both in appearance and in character.

“After Hrach’s death, three children were born in our family (by the way his brother’s son was named Hrach after his uncle), only his daughter looks like him. Hrach constantly appears in his sister’s dreams. It will already be 1 year and 5 months after his death, but I have seen him only three times in my dreams. They tell me I’m crying so much that it becomes impossible to contact with him, I can’t believe he is not with us, I don’t even want to believe… Sometimes I ask myself, how I have lived for 1.5 years without Hrach, I can’t calm down, my son is constantly in my mind, we have Hrach’s corner in our house, I’m always with him, wherever I turn I can see Hrach’s photos in the house…”.

Mrs. Anahit says, that Hrach’s classmates, military friends, and his soldiers do not let them feel alone, they often call and visit.

Hrach’s daughter was born a month after his death. Little Anahit is now 1,4 years old, and her mother, Anush Ohanyan, studies at Shirak State University. They had met and married in Talish.

It should be reminded that Hrach Galstyan was martyred on April 3 in the defense of Talish. As Hrach’s father told Aravot.am, on April 3 he constantly talked to his son, who was assuring that everything was alright. “He was calling to let me know that everything was alright until 20.30, then he said that he would be unavailable, and would call whenever he could. And that was the last call, we didn’t receive any calls anymore. On the 4th of August, at 6 am I woke up and called his father-in-law, but he was unavailable, his mother-in-law was unavailable too. Everyone was already informed about my son’s death, and they had turned their phones off, not to tell us the grievous news… For four days my son was left in the wastes, and only the fourth day they brought him back. Hrach headed forward to position three soldiers, then he returned back to position himself, but he was shot at the blindage”, told his father.

