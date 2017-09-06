Shavarsh Kocharyan suggests new solution – how to ban Russia sell weaponry to our adversary

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin had told in China about weaponry supply to the Ukraine by the US: “The weapons supply to the conflict zone does not speak of the resolution, it simply escalates the situation.”

Therefore, we asked Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shavarsh Kocharyan, whether we could say, proceeding from the aforementioned, that Russia, by delivering weapons to our adversaries, does not want Artsakh conflict to have a peaceful settlement, this option is not beneficial to him. Shavarsh Kocharyan replied: “Back then the Russian side was speaking that if they do not make it, then other states will. I had brought forth an idea back then, implying that as much as the 3 Co-Chair states are the permanent members of the UN Security Council, they have potential and opportunity enough to try to achieve a unified embargo on weapons supply to such zones particularly to ours. That would be a solution. No state could say if I do not supply it, they will buy it from someone else. It would be universal”. Shavarsh Kocharyan noted that, of course, it is understandable that making such a decision in the Security Council is complicated, but, according to him, it is not impossible if the co-chairing states are interested.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN