PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption

“We warmly welcome all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption within the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly,” said Sir Roger Gale, the Assembly’s most senior Vice-President, speaking in response to the joint investigation by a series of news outlets and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in relation to so-called “caviar diplomacy”.

“We can only reiterate the call for evidence made by the independent external investigation bodyset up by PACE in June 2017. This has now commenced its work, and is carrying out a detailed independent inquiry into allegations of corruption and fostering of interests made against certain PACE members or former members,” he added.

“Those wishing to submit substantiated evidence should write to [email protected] as soon as possible,” concluded Sir Roger.

