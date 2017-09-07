Ruzanna Mkrtchyan takes murder by her son on herself, excluded: lawyer

“No, such thing cannot exist at all, we do not have any such information and such thing is excluded”, informed the lawyer of the wife of the murdered advisor of Armavir governor, Naira Petrosyan, replying to the question whether the information circulating among the media implying that her defendant has taken the murder by her son on herself.

Let us remind you that the brother of the victim – Aram Simonyan, had informed 1in.am that his brother has been killed by his nephew and the wife has taken the murder on herself.

Referring to the investigation represented by the brother of the victim once again, implying that no hitting on the head of his brother has been in place, the lawyer told that she does not follow that media, but: “I do not know any such information… as regards the evidence, I cannot say at the moment, forasmuch as it is being discussed. As to this information, I do not know anything about it. I will say only one thing, that at this moment I do not have such evidence at hand relative to the mentioned publication. The investigation still goes on.”

And Ruzanna Mkrtchyan is still at psychiatric hospital, according to the lawyer, the results of the appointed forensic-psychiatric expert conclusion are not known yet.

Arpine SIMONYAN