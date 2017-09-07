‘The Portrait of My Past’: 18+ film not encouraging ‘one night stand’

In days the debut of the film entitled “The Portrait of My Past” by film director and actor Philip Poghosyan took place at “KinoPark” cinema, which is based on a real story. The idea to turn it into a film has emerged when artist Davit Kirakosyan has met Philip Poghosyan who has brought his story to life.

“The film is about an artist who lives by attracting women. He is able to easily get acquainted with girls in the street and take them to one night stand by attracting them. Of course, the film is 18+. He falls in love with Maria and understands that his skills of attracting girls do not help. That is, if we speak roughly, one night stand does not help in love. Parallelly, he remembers his last love – Anahit and understands that he loses Maria the same way”, informed Philip Poghosyan.

The director does not open the brackets on how the film ends: “I can say that the hero converts his failures and misfortunes into success. Assuredly one night stand is not encouraged in the film. The hero changes in the end.”

“The Portrait of My Past” will be displayed at Yerevan cinemas in the near future. It is planned to organize a display in Kazakhstan after which the film will take part in festivals most probably.

Luiza SUKIASYAN