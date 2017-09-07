PM Holds Discussion on Urban Development and Tourism Projects

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultative meeting to discuss the Kumayri Historic Center Development program in Gyumri, the Armenian Village ethnographic district project in Yerevan, as well as Vanadzor town and Sevan national park development-related issues.

It was reported that within the framework of the Kumayri Historic Center Development program, the reconstruction works on Rustaveli Street in Gyumri are underway according to the proposed timetable. Head of State Urban Development Committee Narek Sargsyan noted that the ongoing activities were under his personal control and that all technical issues related to design work had already been resolved.

The Prime Minister was informed about the investment program for the construction of the Armenian Village ethnographic district in Yerevan. An international tender has already been announced and four companies have applied for participation, with which the program’s details and vision have been discussed.

The competition is expected to be summed up in the coming months. Estimated at USD100-150 million, The program is intended to build ethnographic quarters featuring the national traditions of different urban and rural areas of Armenia, including residential houses, hotels (guesthouses), as well as stands representing painting and national crafts (carpet weaving, , pottery, souvenir production). In this connection, it was noted that active discussions are underway with a number of investors.

“I am sure that the Armenian Village can become one of Yerevan’s key tourist attractions, which will best represent the Armenian environment by regions and cities,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.

Touching upon the development of Vanadzor, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development to bring to completion as shortly as possible the city’s development plan in cooperation with the Armenian Development Fund, the Center for Strategic Initiatives and the local administration, taking into account Vanadzor’s advantages and capabilities, including its tourism potential.

It was reported that recently a group of Italian architects visited Vanadzor, who are going to present a package of urban development solutions in Vanadzor by October-November, 2017. The Head of Government attached importance to the implementation of specific projects, including infrastructure development and tourism promotion.

The meeting next discussed the Sevan national park development process. Reports were delivered on management, land use, environmental protection, urban development-related issues and activities for the development of the resort area.

Work was said underway towards identifying potential sites for the development of investment projects, the dismantling of unauthorized buildings, the termination of standing contracts, and the conclusion of new contracts with legal entities related to waste management in the area adjacent to Lake Sevan.

Reference was also made to issues of improvement of infrastructures in the Sevan peninsula and the provision of attractive conditions for tourists.