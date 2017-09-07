Light Industry Development Mechanisms Discussed in Government

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, a consultation was held today on the Office of Government to discuss the possibilities and options for expanding the mechanisms of State support in light industry. The stakeholders said to be convinced that there is huge potential for further development and exports in the given field. In this context, issues of increasing the competitiveness of local enterprises through upgrades and refurbishment, product affordability, as well as the need for addressing the risks coming from international markets were discussed.

The Premier said that the support mechanisms should be selected taking into account their effectiveness and the potential risks. The Head of Government stressed the importance of minimizing the red tape in this field. Karen Karapetyan instructed the heads the government departments concerned to follow up the discussion and report back the findings to the Government Staff.

In conclusion, the meeting reviewed issues of tax administration in the sphere of public catering.