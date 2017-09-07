Restrictions towards Azerbaijan in PACE

The Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe confirmed the report on Azerbaijan’s responsibilities.

Arpine Hovhannisyan, the Leader of the Armenian Representation to PACE was asked to represent some details. As stated by Ms. Hovhannisyan, some restrictions have been set: “In that report, as compared with the report confirmed in 2015, no provision has been stipulated relative to Armenia this year. They have promised some formulations during the discussion evolved in the session of the Monitoring Committee of PACE: after the session of the Committee, the changes will be more precise. Alterations may be represented in October as well.”

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN