Erasmus+ opens Info Centres for youth in Eastern Neighbourhood region

The EU-supported educational programme Erasmus+ has announced the opening of Info Centres in six Eastern Neighbourhood countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) and Russia. The Info Centres will share information about opportunities for young people and youth organisations within the Erasmus+ programme. They will support stakeholders with the implementation of their projects.

Info Centres are organisations experienced in the Erasmus+ programme in Eastern Partnership countries and Russia. They specialise in youth work both on a local and international level. At the same time, Info Centres are experienced in the organisation of promotional and informational events in their countries.

Erasmus+ is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe during the period 2014-2020. It provides opportunities for European youth to study, train, gain experience and volunteer abroad. It also invites students from outside Europe, including from the six Eastern Neighbourhood countries, to apply for educational and exchange opportunities at universities across Europe.

Since the beginning of the original Erasmus programme in 1987, 9 million people have benefitted from exchanges abroad, including thousands of young people in the EU Neighbourhood who have had the opportunity to take part in study and youth exchanges.