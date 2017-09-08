EU project in Moldova offers free training for operators of biomass heating plants

The EU-funded Energy and Biomass Project is providing free training courses for 200 operators of biomass heating plants. The 40-hour courses will be conducted between September and November 2017 at the Operators’ Training Centre, which has been established in Moldova with the EU’s support.

The training courses are being carried out by renewable energy experts and practitioners. The operators will learn how to ensure the safety of the biomass heating plant and efficiently manage the heating system. They will also learn how to properly maintain the solar panel systems for hot water production.

Thanks to the support of the Energy and Biomass Project, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, over 200 public institutions in the Republic of Moldova have been connected to biomass heating systems and 1,000 households are now heated by green energy.

The EU’s Energy and Biomass Projectin Moldova, now in its second stage, is a three-year project being implemented from 2015 to 2017. It aims to contribute to the reliable, competitive and sustainable production of energy from biomass, which is the most viable and available source of renewable energy in the Republic of Moldova.