Mayors on the march: how cities are driving energy efficiency in Belarus

According to Burenkin, in the energy sector, the main problem is peat, which produces many harmful emissions. At the same time, there is a programme for expanding the use of local fuels, and peat is considered for this exact purpose. “On the one hand, peat has turned out useful from the point of view of national power, but on the other, it is very harmful to the environment,” he adds.

And of course, there is the problem of apartment buildings. We have a lot of houses that are not insulated, especially those built in the time of the Soviet Union. The walls simply have very poor resistance to heat transfer, several times worse than the norm. It is difficult to convince residents to be more energy efficient if their houses consume a lot themselves.

But we understand that the population is a huge producer of emissions. If residents reduced their consumption by 10% and became more energy efficient, it would have a far greater impact than all of these strategies and plans, which cost a lot of money. It is not simply about advising people about energy efficiency, they should be able to take a thermal or light meter into a special data centre to check how much CO2 there is in the air.