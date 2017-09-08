Eduard Sharmazanov expecting  European sanctions against Azerbaijan

“Azerbaijan is a country that has tried to carry out corruption in both the PACE and various platforms, and its purpose was also anti-Armenian activity. I think our European partners will carry out an investigation, and that will have a logical continuation, and the logical continuation is various types of sanctions”, informs Eduard Sharmazanov, the Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, referring to the corruption scandal called “Azeri Laundromat”.

There is no news or surprise in this entire history for the Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. He says the essence of the Azerbaijani state is nazism, fascism, racism, hatred, and anti-democracy and corruption on the other hand. The official statement of the Azerbaijani leadership that the Armenian lobby is behind all this, is only ridiculous for him. “I do not rule out that there will be new facts in the near future because I do not think that the Azerbaijani leadership will be restricted by bribing only one or two countries’ deputies”, said Eduard Sharmazanov reminding about the huge amount of money invested in anti-Armenian policy. He urged European partners to discuss and draw conclusions from what happened.

At the meeting of the Executive Body of Republican Party of Armenia inter-political and inter-party issues were also discussed. “As long as the party had not convened a session, today the President of the Republic of Armenia introduced his meetings, in particular with Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation. We may enlist that at this stage the relations between Armenia and Russia are developing in all directions”, explained Eduard Sharmazanov. The ruling party also discussed the participation of the parliamentary faction in the forthcoming session of the National Assembly, as well as the formats of the party’s participation in the elections of local self-governing bodies to be held in a number of communities on November 5.

Nelly GRIGORYAN