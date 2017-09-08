‘Tashir’s’ Samvel Karapetyan abandons construction in Ijevan

On the Northern edge of Ijevan, on the edge of inter-state highway, the cousin of the Russian resident, the owner of “Tashir Group” Samvel Karapetyan, Ijevan resident Armen Iskandaryan has been building a hotel, a tourist center for already 3 years.

The construction of that building harmonious to the architectural atmosphere/environment of Ijevan has commenced in the Soviet period, but it has been interrupted. The cousin of Samvel Karapetyan, entrepreneur Seyran Iskandaryan informed that the building will encompass a swimming pool as well. Currently, the construction of the roof of the building is in process. The inner construction of that building and the buildings nearby may last for several years.

The construction of the kindergarten initiated by Samvel Karapetyan in the nearby territory of the Square of Freedom Fighters of Ijevan has been abandoned. The Mayor of Ijevan, Vardan Ghalumyan informed that the construction of the kindergarten has been stopped, forasmuch as changes have been made in the project of building. The Mayor does not know when the construction will start to go on. Seyran Iskandaryan informed that kindergartens will be built in different cities of Armenia, including Ijevan by the initiative and funding of Samvel Karapetyan, which will be a gift to those communities.

Voskan SARGSYAN