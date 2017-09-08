Criminal case on SAS closed: ‘A1+’

The Special Investigation Service has made a decision to close the criminal case lodged based on the evidence of a recording against SAS, “grounding with the absence of the crime”.

Let us remind you that a recording of one of the pre-electoral meetings of “SAS” group was leaked. The meeting has been held in pre-electoral period. The records reveal that Artak Sargsyan makes his employees bring votes to him, otherwise threatens to fire them. According to the information of Armenian news outlet “Hetq”, the meeting was chaired by the elder brother of “SAS Group” founder Artak Sargsyan, Aram Sargsyan, who is the shareholder of 100% of his brother’s 3 companies in Georgia. Let us recall, that Artak Sargsyan got 11 996 votes during April 2’s parliamentary elections.