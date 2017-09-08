This is not journalism; this is just insolence – Maria Zakharova comments on Azerbaijani media reports

At the weekly briefing on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has expressed dissatisfaction with the Azerbaijani media reports over the statement released by Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding Dilham Askerov’s case. Zakharova assessed those articles as insolence, the Russian MFA told Panorama.am.

To note, the thing refers to the comments of Russian Foreign Ministry representative A. A. Kozhin on the case of Azerbaijani subversive group member Dilham Askerov who serves prison term in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic. The Azerbaijani media made harsh coverage of the statement after its release.

Replying to the Azerbaijani reporter’s question over providing derails on Kozhin’s statement, Zakharova said: “I have read the Azerbaijani articles myself. They are offensive without offering any analysis or constructive criticism. And now you are asking for more information? Honestly, I have very little desire to communicate after reading such articles.”

“You know how open we are with the media, but such rudeness is unacceptable. We welcome any information or questions on the subject. If you are interested in something, we are ready to provide additional information but we have no desire to speak or otherwise communicate with journalists in such a tone. If you can [I know there are representatives of several Azerbaijani media at this briefing] please pass this on to your colleagues,” Zakharova noted.

In response to the remark of the reporter of Azerbaijani APA news agency noting that he represents only that news agency, Zakharova said that her request upholds.

“Pay attention to the absolutely offensive coverage of Russian Foreign Ministry’s comments on Azerbaijani media questions. This is not journalism; this is just insolence. I cannot describe it in other words. The most interesting thing is that my Azerbaijani friends thought the same, and they even apologized for the tone of those articles,” Maria Zakharova said, adding that no such article can damage the relations between Moscow and Baku.