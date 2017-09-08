‘We are not for cosmetic changes’, Postanjyan on ‘Yelq’ proposal for renaming streets

Referring to the “Yelq” proposal for renaming Yerevan streets, Zaruhi Postanjyan, leader of the “Yerkir Tsirani” party, said, “We are not for cosmetic changes. First of all, it is very important how we change those names. I agree that we shouldn’t have Leningradyan street, Lenin was an evil for our nation, and the consequences of evil we experience in our daily lives. We have Nakhichevan issue today, these are all the consequences of those evil actions, our children die on the border, because there has been an illegal deal. It definitely has to be changed. I do not think that Leningradyan should be renamed after Leonid Azgaldyan, on the outskirts”.

According to Mrs. Postanjyan, Azgaldyan and the heroes who inspire us, for example, they serve to create, these examples should have their name and location in the center of the city: “We should not be guided by cosmetic changes: radical changes are needed, and for that we have to destroy our Armenian bastille, National Security Service, Committee for State Security, and by decoding we must destroy, not by replacing a Bolshevik’s name”.

Zaruhi Postanjyan said that “Yerkir Tsirani” also initiates legislative initiatives: “Me, too, being a member of parliament for ten years, I have made numerous legislative initiatives, these initiatives have not been approved by these Bolshevik methods, the same is in the council. The only initiative implemented was to call unruly deputies for accountability, it was accepted because it was in Bolsheviks’ interests”.

In response to our question whether she is going to vote against the proposal of the “Yelq”, she said, “I do not know in what atmosphere the council session will be. The microphone was not working, computing systems, silencers are installed, I don’t know how the session will go, we might boycott the session”.

Regarding the cooperation with “Yelq”, she said, “We do not have partners in the opposition field, we do not even know what they are doing. We have our agenda”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN