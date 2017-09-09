Former Chief of Police on Gor Hakobyan’s neutralization: ‘He could have been doped, dumbed, drowsed’

Suren Isahakyan, former head of Kapan Police Station Inspector’s Office, who has extensive experience in the police system, thinks that in case of Gor Hakobyan’s neutralization who had taken M. T. a hostage, it was possible to use special means, to dope, to dumb, to drowse, but it was a question whether the police had at that crucial moment the means at hand.

“We cannot definitely criticize the police actions in this issue if the hostage (regardless of whether she is the lover or the wife, she is currently a hostage) is endangered, is being tortured and cannot be prevented by other means, they have to resort to the use of weapons, that is, the extreme measure. A person’s life is in danger, she is constantly tortured by the eyes of the people, and he is causing a lot of injuries during that time, do we know what that boy has in his mind? They could have neutralized Gor Hakobyan by wounding him, but that would not have been the solution of the issue, he would continue his actions. They should have thought of how make him stop his actions immediately and be unable to take any further action, neither to shoot, nor to kill. And whether to dope, to dumb or to drowse… the performers should make the decision. Of course, in developed countries, other resources I have listed are not a problem, but we have always been poor. For example, during the years I worked there things due to which one could shoot and drowse someone did not exist in the arsenal, now I do not know, maybe there is a progress in this regard. Just in this case there is a nuance, in the case of an alternative means getting or bringing it to the scene is a matter of time, and you cannot assume what will happen before that. In this case, you must act with the resources available to you. But in all cases, the police negotiated with Gor Hakobyan, tried to persuade him, have won time to think about further steps. And if he was not in a state of consciousness to be able to negotiate, then worse: his next step was unpredictable, in which case you should act in the interest of the victim. Of course, it is necessary to try to minimize the losses of the incident if it does not happen, the main thing is to save the life of the victim, which, in this case, did the police”, informs the former police official.

Nune AREVSHATYAN