Gagik Surenyan: ‘An explosion on the side of the Sun looking at the Earth’

The director of Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of the Emergency Situations, Gagik Surenyan writes: “On September 6 a massive explosion has taken place on the side of the Sun looking at the Earth, which has caused an extensive amount of ionized particles to move towards the atmosphere, which has been accompanied by the phenomena of magnificent Northern Lights in Norway.”
