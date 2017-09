The situation along the Line of Contact between Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh/NKR) and Azerbaijan is reported to have remained relatively calm over the past week.

The Azerbaijani forces fired over 2500 shots, targeting Armenian positions mainly from weapons of different calibers from 3 to 9 September, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry told Panorama.am.

The frontline units of the Defense Army remain vigilant and continue confidently fulfill their military tasks.