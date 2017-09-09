Eduard Sharmazanov: Armenia’s Membership to EEC Stems from the Interests of Our Country

On September 8, the RA NA Deputy Minister Eduard Sharmazanov received the students and lecturers of Khachatur Abovyan Armenian State Pedagogical University of the Faculty of History and Law.

The meeting went on in the format of the substantial discussions on different issues: the questions addressed to the RA NA Deputy Speaker related to different spheres and problems: the efficiency of the accumulated pension system, the expediency of the amendment of the form of the country’s government as a result of Constitutional reforms, the steps being taken for the development of the economy, the NK issue settlement, recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as numerous issues concerning the external and inner political processes of our country.

Speaking about the position adopted by the Republic of Armenia in the external political sphere, Eduard Sharmazanov has expressed conviction that the RA external political directions don’t need revision. “Armenia is a CSTO member state, joins the EEC, has dynamic developing ally relations with the Russian Federation, partnership relations with the European Union, the USA, as well as the neighbouring Georgia and Iran,” Mr Sharmazanov noted.

Talking about the membership of Armenia to the EEC, Eduard Sharmazanov has opined that Armenia’s membership is justified, and our state is against getting out from that structure.

At the students’ request the RA NA Deputy Speaker also touched upon the NK problem and the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. “Artsakh is the victory of all Armenians: that victory will be impossible without Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora tripartite union,” Mr Sharmazanov said and expressed his opinion that the pledge of the Armenian people’s victory is the unbending aspiration of dignified living and creating.

Eduard Sharmazanov has noted that in parallel with the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide fight against denialism is carried out and in this aspect especially emphasized the role of the Diaspora.