‘Lawyers who announced a strike did not boycott the elections of the chairman of the chamber’: Zohrabyan

The Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia the elections of the chairman of the chamber are taking place. The only candidate is the current president Ara Zohrabyan.

”The lawyers who announced a strike did not boycott the elections. Maybe some lawyers who joined the strike are not attending but it does not concern to everybody”, he told.

Let us remind you that nearly 200 lawyers announced a strike by complaining about the illegal searches against them in the courts.

On being the only candidate, Ara Zohrabyan commented: ”I do not submit a cautious opinion about that no one else dared to nominate his candidacy. It would be better if our colleagues nominated their candidacies as well but we have what we have. I have submitted my report concerning to the past four years and the estimators of which are the lawyers”.

Ara Zohrabyan also touched upon the information that months ago, during the elections of the Council of the Chamber of Advocates, the lawyers from the regions were taken to the elections by buses. According to Zohrabyan, as the only electoral precinct is placed in Yerevan, the Chamber of Advocates provided vehicles for advocates from the regions. That is an established procedure. There can be no fraud in us as the whole process is being shot.

Luiza SUKIASYAN