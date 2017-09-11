OSCE monitoring to be conducted in the eastern direction of Hadrut region

The OSCE Mission is set to conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan on September 12, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region. As Artsakh foreing minister reported the planned monitoring is arranged with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic).

According to the source, from the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.