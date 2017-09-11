PM holds consultation in Aragatsotn Marz and gets acquainted with farm development, chocolate production projects

During the Prime Minister-chaired consultation held in Ashtarak town of Aragatsotn Marz of Armenia, Marz and community development programs, the work done so far and the priority tasks were discussed.

Presenting the socioeconomic situation and macroeconomic indicators in his Marz, Governor Ashot Simonyan noted that gross industrial output was AMD39.459 billion in 2016, which makes up 2.8% of Armenia’s total industrial output. Compared with the same period last year, the growth rate rose by 13.7 billion drams or 53.4%. According to the Governor, the gross agricultural output stood at 88.5 billion drams in 2016, which is 9.8% of total gross agricultural output. The Governor noted that this year a 2% growth is expected in the agricultural sector.

Aragatsotn Marz saw construction works worth 104,190,381 thousand drams implemented with funds available from the RA state budget, charitable organizations and foundations in 2017. The aggregate income of 114 communities of Aragatsotn Marz is envisaged to be AMD 3,733,419 thousand drams, while the own revenue target is 1 billion 254 million drams or 33.6 percent of the total budget. The own revenue target for 2017 is 235 million drams higher than in 2016, which implies a growth of 23 percent.

As of August 1, 2017, 552,176 thousand drams were collected, instead of the planned 592,197 thousand drams or the 7-month plan was met by 93.2 percent. The growth is 120% as compared with the same period in 2016, Ashot Simonyan reported that 2 344 teachers are working in the secondary educational institutions of the province. The teacher-pupils ratio is 1/7

The overall budget of healthcare facilities in Aragatsotni Marz is set at 1,583,106 thousand drams in 2017. The volume of paid medical services provided by State-funded medical institutions rose to 104 million drams this year.

Extensive work was carried out in the Marz during the May 27 and July 29 national cleanup days. 124 out of 136 dumps were shut down. Waste disposal in 17 communities of Ashtarak region is ensured by Eco-Center LLC. Garbage disposal contracts will be signed with 13 more communities in the near future.

Ashot Simonyan underlined that the main priorities and goals set out in the regional development strategy are as follows: development of modern industry, increase agriculture efficiency, modernization and refurbishment, promotion of tourism, increased awareness of the region, infrastructure development, etc.

Speaking about various sectoral indicators presented in the report, Karen Karapetyan first touched upon the agricultural sector, and in this context, assessed as insufficient the target of 2% growth in the region, given the fact that the Government-subsidized lending programs for intensive gardens, drip irrigation systems, procurement and the replenishment of agricultural equipment aim increased efficiency and productivity. The local administration’s agriculture supervisor noted that various programs are being implemented in the aforementioned areas, which are supposed to help achieve higher growth rates in the region.

As an example of efficiency, a 33-hectare intensive orchard was said to have been set up in the province through drip irrigation. As a result, the owner has paid only 100,000 drams in water fees for the year. According to specialists, the annual amount of water fee in the same area is about 3.3 million drams.

The head of the regional agriculture department welcomed the implementation of the government’s programs and went on to assure that the number of those interested in the programs is increasing gradually.

In response, the Prime Minister emphasized: “Farming should be attractive in our country. I am confident that with these programs, our farmers will be given the opportunity to keep their households through dignified activity. The development of agriculture is a priority for us.”

The Head of Government expressed satisfaction with the stated growth in communities’ own revenues. At the same time, the Premier stressed that the comparative analysis has identified some disciplinary shortcomings.

“From the financial point of view, the Marz indicators and growth rates are satisfactory. It is also gratifying that the responsible people in the sphere know the strengths and weaknesses of each community, which will help enhance financial discipline,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The Prime Minister described as quite impressive the work done in the sphere of garbage disposal. Active efforts were said underway towards concluding garbage collection contracts with individuals and legal entities.

It is planned that the garbage collection rate for natural persons in 2017 will be up to 150 million drams instead of 50 million drams in 2016; legal entities will contribute 59 million drams instead of last year’s 19 million.

“In this case, you may rest assured that your own revenues will be enough to organize the process of sanitation, while State subsidies will be funneled towards the implementation of other projects,” the Prime Minister said.

With reference to education, Karen Karapetyan prioritized the optimization campaign, noting that the amounts so saved should be used to improve the quality of education.

Speaking about the activities of healthcare institutions, the Head of Government said the stated level of receipts for paid services – 104 million drams – is a very low figure.

“We have a big shade in this area. Our target is as follows: revenue from paid services should be equal to the State order level, namely AMD 1.5 billion. In this regard, your indicators are not satisfactory. You have to take tough steps to reduce the shadow,” Karen Karapetyan said.

The Prime Minister was next briefed on the ongoing business projects in Aragatsotn Marz, including tourism, infrastructures and the solution of existing problems. In the framework of his visit to the Marz, the Premier called at the poultry and pig farms in Aparan, as well as the Gourmet-Durmet company engaged in the production of chocolate. Karen Karapetyan got acquainted with the activities of poultry farms and the chocolate production program.

It was reported that the Aparan farm, where 2 million euros has been invested, boasts 40,000 birds and some 1000 pigs. The produced eggs are sold on the local market; while the sale of pork is due to begin after a short while.

Welcoming the programs, the Prime Minister said the Government ready to provide the necessary assistance to the programs aimed at the development of the economy. As a result, farmers will discuss the projects with the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments.

The chocolate production company has already completed the construction of a new production plant. The French-Armenian founders of Gourmet-Durmet have invested additional 200 thousand euros, which resulted in 20 new jobs. The output is meant to be exported towards the EAEU markets.