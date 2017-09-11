‘Deportation issue of Armenian citizens from Russia is urgent now’: Nikol Pashinyan

The fall session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia was launched. 91 MPs were present. And the first question being discussed was the issue of validating the agreement on visa-free visits of citizens signed between the government of Moldova and the Republic of Armenia.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shavarsh Kocharyan also represented the question of verifying the “Agreement on the Status of the Center for Migration Policy Development” signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Center. He told that the center has its representation in a number of countries, a project is in power in Armenia, but when it receives a status, the office will be able to operate more effectively.

The leader of “Yelq” bloc, Nikol Pashinyan asked what steps the Ministry of Foreign Affairs undertakes in these days relative to the issue of the deportation of Armenian citizens from the Russian Federation: “I do not know how to call it – deportation of Armenian citizens from the RF or not giving entry permission, the issue of deportation is urgent now. Because of that hundreds of families are divided, a part has been subject to deportation, they have no opportunity to unite with their families. How much will this agreement help and what do you think to help those citizens?”

Shavarsh Kocharyan replied that the office comes across the frameworks of the Eastern partnership, inasmuch as we aspire to receive an entry to the EU, to pass to a visa-free regime, the agreement will contribute to that distant program and that office does not deal with the violations of the citizens.

Pashinyan told that readmission refers to the very citizens been subject to deportation and asked whether Mr. Kocharyan had data on how many citizens have been subject to deportation from EU, from Russia and what means the Republic of Armenia undertakes to defend the rights of those citizens, how the authorities of the Republic of Armenia imagine the solution of that issue. Kocharyan replied he could not mention numbers at that time, but Armenia seeks to have readmission agreement with as many countries as possible.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN