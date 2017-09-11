Another compulsion by Russia

Regarding air accidents the Eurasian Commission will either not give anything to Armenia or damage

On August 4 and 5, the 8th consultation of the leaders of authorized bodies of transportation field of Eurasian Economic Union member states has taken place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, in which the First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and IT of the Republic of Armenia, Gagik Grigoryan has taken part. The representative from Russia has suggested to create an independent body out of the frameworks of Eurasian Economic Union with the aim of the investigation of aviation accidents. Kazakhstan has got interested in the topic, Armenia has remained silent. This constitutes the report of Gagik Grigoryan. A month after this consultation, on September 5, the Minister of Transport of Russia, Maxim Sokolov has told the TASS that Eurasian Commission on Air Accidents will be created, his colleagues from Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus are for that. The structure will be open to everyone. Russia has changed its mind in a month and the Commission will be an EAEU one, not exceeding its frameworks. This is not important, bu the fact that Armenia is once again imposed on a step whereby it is seen that we are not sovereign. One of the United Nations specialized agencies is the “International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO”. It was created in 1944, has over 200 members, including all EAEU states. The 73-year-old organization has 5 strategic objectives, 2 of which refer to the security – “Flight security”, “Aviation security and simplification of administration”. Besides this, ICAO has an authorized structure investigating the aviation accidents and quick response to emergency situations group. It permanently holds checks of aviation security. All this does not satisfy Russia and it imposes on Armenia to join the structure created under its auspice, the results of the work of which will exceptionally satisfy Russia, as the fact of recognizing the conclusion of CIS observers regarding Armenia’s fake elections legitimate or the opinions of the EAEU embers not condemning and understanding Azerbaijan restraining April War. 73-year-old ICAO organizes conferences permanently, focusing on security maximally, respective to the challenges of the recent years. For example, from September 12-14 global conference on aviation security will take place in Canada, from October 11-13, the second global conference on aviation security, the slogan of which is: “Let us build safe and secure aviation society.” Security conferences are organized also at regional level. O October 16-18 such meeting will be held in Estonia.

Will the representative of Armenia take part in this conference, or as happened in the case of Davos International Economic Forum, he will not have time? Regardless of the degree of the busyness of Armenia’s officials, the “International Aviation Organization” is a working structure and responds to the challenges, which I would not say about the organizations of a Russian “descent” – CIS, CSTO, EAEU. These are tools to spread Russian influence and only. The sae will be the Eurasian Commission on Air Accidents. And in the axis of today’s Russia-West tension, by Russia’s will Armenia will contradict to the West. For example, if any plane of the EAEU member state gets into an accident in Ukraine or Georgia. Russia and the Eurasian Commission on Air Accidents will announce as if it is conducted by the authorities of that country and will not change their opinion even if a video is published that it has been an accident. And it will appear as if Armenia, the member of the Eurasian Commission on Air Accidents opposes to logic and facts. The sole thing that Armenia will receive the Commission is a damage on its international reputation. If, of course, the forepost has such reputation. If not, it will not give anything.

NELLY GRIGORYAN

“Aravot”