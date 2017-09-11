‘Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate around real document of negotiation table’: political scientist

“The primary issue is that currently we do not have an actual negotiation process over Artsakh conflict settlement. In that issue a serious progress is not possible without Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements, including the contribution of investigation mechanisms”, stated the deputy director of the “Institute of Caucasus”, political scientist Sergey Minasyan.

According to his characterization, the mentioned issue is mainly conditioned by Azerbaijan’s approaches which is not interested in that issue: “The real document, which is on the table of negotiations, is Kazan document around which Azerbaijan refuses to conduct negotiation process. Azerbaijan’s attitude towards that is more negative, forasmuch as that document encompasses a point on the confirmation of Nagorno Karabakh status.”

As stated by Sergey Minasyan, in the result of the reduction of oil export volumes and the prices, the deepening economic crisis in Azerbaijan leads to rougher attitude of the authorities of the latter towards Artsakh: “Parallelly, in the Republic of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh the attitude towards concessions is roughening.”

The political scientist referred to the possibility of Azerbaijan to become an EAEU member by saying that at the moment that question is not actual.

Luiza SUKIASYAN