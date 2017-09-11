Russian military base squad commander’s head crushed: new details on Russian soldiers’ fight

In the “Mush” district of Gyumri, in the 3rd block yard of Halabyan Street, a fight broke out between the servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri, squad commanders 23 year-old Vladislav Krasovski, 22 year-old Victor Yudin, 26 year-old Nursultan Gizatulayev and 26 year-old Yury Nikolayev. Police told Aravot.am that the fight was noticed and prevented by the police officers of the “Mush” unit patrol squad. Three of them escaped once the police approached, one of them, 26-year-old Yuri Nikolayev, was found lying on the ground.

According to the information, they were drunk. Yuri Nikolayev was taken to Gyumri hospital with injuries. By the way, the hospital also stated that he was drunk. Armen Khachatryan, Deputy Director of Gyumri Medical Centre, informed Aravot.am that he was taken to hospital with a closed craniocerebral injury, fraction of glabella, cerebral contusion, mild right upper eyelid trauma, and hematoma.

The participant squad commanders gave explanations to the police. According to Aravot.am, the squad commanders of the military base had gathered for a carouse in one of the “Mush” block buildings in Gyumri, and then had decided to continue it in another place. Getting out of the building into the yard, they started discussing options where to go, each of them had an own option, which had given rise to a disagreement between them, and which had become a fight afterwards. One of them, Gizatualyev, punched Yuri Nikolayev. The policemen found him on the ground, bleeding, called an ambulance and he was taken to the medical centre in Gyumri.

By the way, Nursultan Gizatualyev noted in his testimony that he had only hit Yuri Nikolayev on his eye, whereas, according to doctors, he had serious injuries on his head. An investigation is underway to find out whether the injured soldier has fallen or has been beaten on his head.

Nune AREVSHATYAN