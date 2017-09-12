Rapporteur welcomes release of the Director of Turan agency Mehman Aliyev

Volodymyr Ariev (Ukraine, EPP/CD), PACE General Rapporteur on Media Freedom and the Safety of Journalists, today welcomed the release from custody and transfer to house arrest of the Director of Turan agency (Azerbaijan) Mehman Aliyev.

Mr Aliev was detained in the Yasamal district police department, in connection with a criminal investigation for alleged under-declaring profits of the agency.

“This is a positive development and a first step in the solution of the case. I hope that the investigation will be operated in an impartial and honest way, in full compliance with the rule of law, and in line with the European Convention of Human Rights. Once again, I call on the Azerbaijani authorities to avoid any acts potentially having chilling effect on the freedom of the press in this country”, Mr Ariev said.

This case is being monitored by the Council of Europe Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists.