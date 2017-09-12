Towards November 24

The closer November 24 gets when the Eastern Partnership Forum will take place in Brussels, the more intense Russia’s “pressing” to our country becomes, as it is planned to sign a document with the EU at that forum. It is a much more modest document than the Association Agreement, but the prospect of signing is still irritating Russia. Kremlin looked askance at our participation in the Georgian-American military exercises, as well as at the discussions on street renaming in Yerevan. (Too bad that we have to reckon with such extravagant displays of jealousy, but I am against catastrophic assessments, this is not the end of the world). The article of “RIA-Novosti” is from the same “series”, the author of which reproached Armenia for wanting to buy weapons from China. Later that article was removed from the site, perhaps they considered it, as they say, a “plunk”. Add to this also the fact that Russia has provided “moral support” to Azerbaijan in the western discoveries called “laundry”, factually claiming that Russia is by Azerbaijan’s side on the issue of corruption and “kickbacks”. Though, in all fairness it must be said, that in such matters, the Kremlin supports our rulers as well.

All of this, of course, is a problem, but a problem requiring a relaxed, cold-hearted approach, negotiation, and flexibility, but not mourning or disappointed exclamations. Russia promotes its interests, which can coincide, and may not coincide with our interests. Likewise, the European Union. If there are people who think that some philanthropists are sitting in Brussels dreaming when Armenia will become a European, legitimate, democratic and economically developed country, then they are mistaken. The EU is just as “unselfish” towards the former Soviet republics as Russia. And when we say that Armenia did not benefit from the EAEU at all (which is true), then let me ask, what benefits did the Association Agreement bring to Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova? Visa-free regime? It is certainly a very handy thing to avoid lining up in embassies, or so-called visa centers before leaving for Europe for vacation. But it will be difficult to say that it is of crucial importance in the life of anyone. Of course, it is necessary to seek non-visa regime with the EU.

It is necessary to try to sign up at least this “modest” document within the “Eastern Partnership” framework, in general, we should develop relations with the EU. But it is not a cure for any of our pains. Nor it is a guarantee of being a European.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN