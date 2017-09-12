Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:37 | September 12 2017
Went to France from Gyumri to study and founded ‘Farell’ international brand: Gor Haroyan on his business

Gor Haroyan, the founder of ‘Farell’ international brand of tights had come to Gyumri together with 24 beauties taking part in “Miss Armenia” beauty contest.

Let us mention that Gor Hakobyan is from Gyumri, as he told, he had not been to Gyumri for 12 years, now he has come by the invitation of the president of the cultural foundation, Gohar Harutyunyan, and the Minister of Diaspora. He is one of the sponsors and the members of jury of the contest.

“I moved to France to continue my education, after graduating we founded our brand – “Farell”, which is famous in the whole world, forasmuch as we have 300 trade points in the whole world, and in france we have 70-80 “Farell” brand shops”, informed Gor Haroyan.

Gor Haroyan was asked whether it was easier for him to evolve such activities abroad, to which he replied: “I would not say it is easier, we have seen a lot of difficulties, but we were able to achieve our goal to some extent. For a long time I had not been to Armenia, for 12 years, it is true that I stay in Gyumri not for long, I stay in Yerevan mainly, but I try to be in our fatherland and be present in every event. I miss Gyumri, but it is difficult to come frequently, we work a lot.”

He pointed out that they will open their brand shop in Armenia soon.

 

Nune AREVSHATYAN    

 

