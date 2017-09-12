Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Georgia

On September 11, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met Mikheil Janelidze, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, who arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

Ministers commended the significant development of relations between the two neighboring and friendly countries during the recent years. In this context both sides attached importance to the contribution of the Foreign Ministries to the implementation of agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia and Georgia.

Edward Nalbandian and Mikheil Janelidze discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda. They touched upon the cooperation within international structures, the inter-parliamentary relations, trade and economic ties, transport infrastructure, cooperation in the spheres of energy, culture, tourism and others. The further expansion of the Armenian-Georgian legal framework was highlighted.

During the talks, the sides also outlined the steps aimed at resolving the issues of Georgian-Armenians’ concern.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Georgia exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

Edward Nalbandian briefed Mikheil Janelidze on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at creating conducive conditions for the advancement of the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.