‘PM becomes more similar to a manager who does whatever is allowed’: ANM Board member

“As a person he is educated and one not having a nickname. As a PM – I do not know… either he does not take on himself, or he is not allowed to be a real PM”, the member of the board of the Armenian National Movement, internationalist Hovhannes Igityan expressed his opinion about the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan.

Let us remind you that one year of Prime Minister’s activity is marked on September 13. “He becomes more similar to a manager, who does whatever he is allowed to do. And in essential issues, for example, demolition of corruption and oligarchy, I do not see a progress. I do not agree with the style, when the ministers are afraid of the PM to raise his voice on them. It means it is not a team, there is simply a boss, in front of whom employees are sitting, who can be reproved or dismissed”, noticed Hovhannes Igityan.

Meanwhile, according to his conviction, the government is a group of political actors: “It decides the strategy of the state. Each of them should advance his/her field not thinking whether the PM will like it or not.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN