Newly-Built School Opened in Sos Village, Artsakh

Children of Sos, village in Artsakh, will atend a new֊built school and a gym. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahagian, acting premier Arayig Haroutyunian, executive director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vartanian, director of Armenia Fund, Inc. Sarkis Kotanjian, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora partook at the event.

The village has a new school and gym thanks to the support of Armenia Fund, Inc., Governement of the Republic of Artsakh and American-Armenian benefactor Gerald Turpanjian.

