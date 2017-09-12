Vahe Berberian’s New Monologue to Debut Sunday

“I think this is my most contemporary piece,” says Berberian speaking about his latest monologue “Ooremn.” “That’s why I’m excited and I can’t wait to see the reaction of the public.”

“Ooremn” is Berberian’s sixth monologue after “Yevaylen,” “Nayev,” “Dagaveen,” “Sagayn” and “Yete.” The show opens on September 17, at the Glen Arden Club, in Glendale and Berberian is thrilled, because four years have passed since the opening of Yete and he misses being on stage in Los Angeles.

“This is the most challenging time for me, because I need to cut another half an hour from the monologue in order to trim the fat”, says Berberian, “Like the previous ones, when I first put the whole thing down it was almost three hours long. Slowly I was able to cut an hour from it, and now I need to trim another half an hour.”

Berberian doesn’t want to elaborate on what Ooremn is about, but he says, like the rest of his monologues, this one also touches on the many aspects that bring absurdity to our existence. He also assures that the audience will have no difficulty roaring with laughter.

Christina Shirinyan, who has been producing Berberian’s shows, says she couldn’t wait for the artist to finish his tours to be able to concentrate on his new monologue. Shirinyan says she is excited, because Berberian’s events, in any creative field, create an incredible enthusiasm within the community. “This time the venue is a lot larger, more comfortable, and the audience can come early and enjoy the charming bar or sit at the patio and enjoy a cigar”, says Shirinyan.

The performances will take place at the Glen-Arden Club, 357 Arden Avenue in Glendale and will run on September 17, 24, and October 1,7 and 8. The bar is always open, so the public can come in at any time. The show starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $40 and it’s first-come, first served table seating.

For tickets and information you call 818.299.1154 or click to reserve tickets.