EU vs Disinformation campaign launched a new website

The EU’s diplomatic service has today launched a new website which will act as a single comprehensive database and resource for addressing the challenge of pro-Kremlin disinformation. Created with an attractive and clear design and interactive statistics, the website contains over 3,000 cases of disinformation cases in 18 languages which have been documented and debunked in the searchable database.

This website is part of a campaign to better forecast, address and respond to pro-Kremlin disinformation. The ‘EU versus Disinformation’ campaign is run by the European External Action Service East Stratcom Task Force. The team was set up after the EU Heads of State and Government stressed the need to challenge Russia’s ongoing disinformation campaigns in March 2015.

Divided into several sections, the website shall serve as a single resource for storing and sharing the latest news and analysis of pro-Kremlin disinformation. It will also publish statistics reflecting the number of disinformation cases in different countries and the most repeated keywords in the cases collected so far by the contributors from different countries. The subscription to the “Disinformation Review” will now be available via the new website.

The website also contains a comprehensive reading list, while it is easy to send feedback and report mistakes. The reader will be able to find content in Russian and German, in addition to the main English language content.