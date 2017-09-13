Newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan welcomes release of journalist

On 11 September, newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas, met the country’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and presented a copy of his credentials.

During the meeting, both the Foreign Minister and Head of the Delegation expressed their determination to further develop Azerbaijan–EU relations in the various areas of mutual interest.

The new EU Head welcomed the release from custody of journalist Mehman Aliyev, Director of “Turan” News Press Agency, who was detained by Azerbaijani authorities on 24 August.