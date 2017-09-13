Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:09 | September 13 2017
Artsakh President held consultations

On 11 and 12 September President Bako Sahakyan held political consultations with the “Fatherland”, “Democracy”, “Dashnaktsoutyun”, “Movement-88” and “Renaissance” factions of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly.

A range of issues related to the republic’s domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was paid to the reforms to be carried out in connection with the new Constitution.

The Head of the State highlighted such meetings from political and practical viewpoints, qualifying them among key components of constructive internal political dialogue.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

СМИ обязаны цитировать материалы Aravot.am с гиперссылкой на конкретный материал цитирования. Гиперссылка должна быть размещена в первом абзаце текста.
