Artsakh President held consultations

On 11 and 12 September President Bako Sahakyan held political consultations with the “Fatherland”, “Democracy”, “Dashnaktsoutyun”, “Movement-88” and “Renaissance” factions of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly.

A range of issues related to the republic’s domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was paid to the reforms to be carried out in connection with the new Constitution.

The Head of the State highlighted such meetings from political and practical viewpoints, qualifying them among key components of constructive internal political dialogue.

