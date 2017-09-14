Denying kebab-barbeque style: what Lake Gosh currently looks like

Aravot.am has videotaped Lake Gosh area of Tavush province, accompanied by “Kharuyk (bonfire)” hiking club, the issue of the preservation of which a group of citizens had raised still in April.

Let us remind you that the rental company had conducted operations on the coastline on the lake without the respective permission and distorted the ecosystem of the lake. “Caterpillar tractor had entered the territory, it had pulled and gathered the moss out of the lake, hills accumulated on the coast. After a long struggle they were cleaned up. The organization wanted to build pavilions here without any plan. In the result of the activity of us – the concerned citizens, the Ministry of Nature Protection decided – until the organization presents a certain plan, nothing will take place in here”, mentioned the leader of the hiking club, Gegham Ohanyan.

According to his assessment, now the beauty has turned its past look back. Let us remind you, that on August 9, the Ministry of Nature Protection announced about the end of the cleaning operations of the lake. Gegham Ohanyan noticed, on the coast of Parz Lich, which is 8 km away from Lake Gosh, already buildings are in place: “What sense it makes to have the same image in here? It will be literal if Gosh territory is left to the hiking people, ordinary citizens.”

According to Gegham Ohanyan, the tourists coming here prefer especially the wild nature: “Even when listening to music they ask to switch it off… they reject kebab-barbeque style.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN