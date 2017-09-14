Artsakh President received participants of international conference

On 14 September Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of participants of the “Modern Aspects of Rehabilitation in Medicine” 8th international conference.

The meeting addressed diverse issues related to the sphere of health care.

The Head of the State emphasized such meetings and discussions considering them demanded from the viewpoint of developing medicine and application of best international practice in our republic.

Acting healthcare minister Karine Atayan partook at the meeting.

