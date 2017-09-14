Armenian public overviews its attitude towards Russia

“Analytical Center on Globalization and Regional Cooperation” has conducted surveys from June 1 to September 1 of the current year in Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor, Vayk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni, etc. observing the attitude of the Armenian public towards international entities – CSTO, NATO, EAEU and EU. 900 citizens have participated in the survey, 496 women and 404 men. By the way, the 50.67% of the participants think that Armenia’s membership to the EAEU has had a bad influence on our country. 45.33% is convinced in the opposite. Approximately 59% of Armenian citizens link Armenia’s future with the membership to the EU. The interviewers have mentioned that the most attractive circumstance for our citizens has been the fact that in the EU the law works.

Solely 34% of Armenian citizens taken part in the survey consider Russia Armenia’s ally and 78% assesses negatively the rejection of the Association Agreement with the EU in September, 2013. 30% finds that Russia does not provide Armenia’s security. According to 56% Russia has a negative influence on the negotiation process of Karabakh conflict settlement.

Asked whether the Collective Security Treaty Organization provides the security of the Republic of Armenia, only 15% has given a positive response. Meanwhile, 41% thinks that CSTO does not provide Armenia’s security.

Will CSTO support Armenia in case of a war with Azerbaijan? 63.44% is sure it will not. Merely 31% of interviewees cherish hopes with CSTO.

According to the assessment of the president of the “Analytical Center on Globalization and Regional Cooperation”, Stepan Grigoryan, April War has become the main reason for the Armenian public to change its attitude towards Russia.

“In Armenia Russia’s reputation has rather dropped – it sells weapons to Azerbaijan, we did not receive real support during April War. The authorities tell this as well. This reality could not skip having consequences. This is the reason why the public is for alternatives”, informed Stepan Grigoryan.

Nelly GRIGORYAN